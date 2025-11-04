- Home
US Caribbean Buildup Seen as Masking Broader Venezuela Goal
By Staff, Agencies
A Foreign Policy report warns Washington’s largest Caribbean military posture since the Cuban Missile Crisis may conceal aims beyond counter-narcotics, including pressure to remove Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro and choke Cuba’s oil lifeline.
Some 10 naval vessels and roughly 10,000 personnel, including a carrier strike group led by the USS Gerald R. Ford and elements of elite special-operations aviation units, are now deployed in the region, the analysis says.
Officially framed as an intensified campaign against drug trafficking, the footprint gives the US a wide set of options — from covert action and targeted raids to airstrikes and special-operations missions — short of full occupation.
FP notes the White House has characterized traffickers as foreign terrorists and authorized strikes on suspect vessels, rhetoric that critics say lowers the bar for kinetic action.
The report argues that removing Maduro would also serve a secondary strategic goal: severing Caracas’s energy support to Havana and accelerating long-standing US pressure on Cuba.
Analysts caution that even limited strikes or covert interventions would incur heavy regional and human costs.
Venezuelan forces, bolstered by Cuban advisers and irregular units, have adapted to contest conventional assaults through dispersal and asymmetric tactics, complicating any US plan for rapid regime change.
While a full invasion remains unlikely—political and logistical hurdles are high—the FP piece concludes the current buildup greatly expands Washington’s ability to coerce Caracas and risks escalating an already volatile regional standoff.
