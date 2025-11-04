- Home
Sudan’s Security Council to Review US-Backed Ceasefire Proposal
By Staff, Agencies
Sudan’s Security and Defense Council, chaired by army chief and head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, will convene Tuesday to review a US proposal for a ceasefire aimed at halting the country’s ongoing conflict, AFP reported, citing a government source.
The meeting follows renewed tensions as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) reportedly prepare an offensive in Kordofan after capturing El Fasher, the Sudanese army’s final stronghold in Darfur, nearly two weeks ago.
US Special Envoy for Africa, Massad Boulos, held consultations in Cairo over the past days to finalize details of the proposed truce, initially presented in mid-September with support from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
Boulos said Washington is seeking a three-month humanitarian ceasefire, extendable to nine months, to facilitate the delivery of food and medical aid to over 25 million Sudanese in dire need.
He emphasized that ensuring Sudan’s peace and territorial integrity is a strategic US priority, vital not only for the Sudanese people but also for regional and Red Sea stability.
