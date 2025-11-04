Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Sudan’s Security Council to Review US-Backed Ceasefire Proposal

Sudan’s Security Council to Review US-Backed Ceasefire Proposal
folder_openSudan access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Sudan’s Security and Defense Council, chaired by army chief and head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, will convene Tuesday to review a US proposal for a ceasefire aimed at halting the country’s ongoing conflict, AFP reported, citing a government source.

The meeting follows renewed tensions as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) reportedly prepare an offensive in Kordofan after capturing El Fasher, the Sudanese army’s final stronghold in Darfur, nearly two weeks ago.

US Special Envoy for Africa, Massad Boulos, held consultations in Cairo over the past days to finalize details of the proposed truce, initially presented in mid-September with support from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Boulos said Washington is seeking a three-month humanitarian ceasefire, extendable to nine months, to facilitate the delivery of food and medical aid to over 25 million Sudanese in dire need.

He emphasized that ensuring Sudan’s peace and territorial integrity is a strategic US priority, vital not only for the Sudanese people but also for regional and Red Sea stability.

us envoy ceasefire negotiations sudan civil war UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Sudan’s Security Council to Review US-Backed Ceasefire Proposal

Sudan’s Security Council to Review US-Backed Ceasefire Proposal

2 hours ago
Sudan: Satellite Images Reveal Atrocities after El Fasher Siege

Sudan: Satellite Images Reveal Atrocities after El Fasher Siege

4 days ago
RSF Accused of Ethnic Massacre in Sudan’s El Fasher

RSF Accused of Ethnic Massacre in Sudan’s El Fasher

5 days ago
Al-Burhan: Sudanese Army Withdraws from El Fasher as RSF Advances

Al-Burhan: Sudanese Army Withdraws from El Fasher as RSF Advances

7 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 04-11-2025 Hour: 07:19 Beirut Timing

whatshot