The leader of the Ansarullah movement in Yemen, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, affirmed that the Islamic nation is “inevitably heading toward a new round of confrontation with the enemy ‘Israel,’” stressing that surrender, compromise, humiliation and subservience to enemies do not protect us from their evils nor remove their threat.
Sayyed al-Houthi made these remarks in a speech delivered on the anniversary of the martyr, in which he discussed the meanings of martyrdom, its spiritual status, and its connection to the nation’s mission and its great responsibilities in confronting the forces of tyranny and arrogance.
Sayyed al-Houthi said that “martyrdom is a lofty religious rank that reflects a person’s readiness to sacrifice his life for the sake of God,” denying that martyrdom is a substitute for the culture of life as some suggest; rather, he described it as “the true culture of life” that grants the nation dignity and protection from extinction accompanied by humiliation.
He added that “a nation that moves forward carrying the spirit of jihad and the spirit of martyrdom ‘is honored and repels dangers,’” and that the fruit of martyrdom is protecting people, driving away evil from them, and confronting tyranny and criminals.
He spoke about periods in which the nation abandoned jihad and embraced disdain for martyrdom, which led to catastrophic disasters and heavy losses for peoples, noting that the result was the loss of millions of its sons in a state of surrender.
He pointed to American admissions this year that they killed approximately three million people over the past twenty years—most of them from the Muslim world—in wars in which those people were not a party. He considered that martyrdom counters a culture of domestication whose result is extinction without gain, and that any alternative to offering sacrifices serves the nation’s enemies.
Sayyed al-Houthi warned of movements by takfiri forces and other formations that have altered the direction of their hostility to serve where America and “Israel” want, indicating that the people of falsehood, injustice, and tyranny “act with Satanic aims and criminal practices like those of America and ‘Israel’ and their affiliates.”
He argued that the enemies’ goals aim to enslave people away from God: to plunder nations’ wealth and occupy them, to subjugate societies and exploit them.
He emphasized that free and dignified societies with high morale and iron will do not break under fear, whereas fearful societies that shrink from martyrdom are nations that surrender to their enemies and whose will is broken.
He affirmed that when a nation or society moves in God’s cause with sincerity and sacrifice, “God grants it victory and supports it and does not forsake it.”
Sayyed al-Houthi explained that “the Zionists, who work to annihilate, corrupt, humiliate, enslave and make people fair game,” seek to place the blame on those who refuse their hegemony, and that some of their collaborators have been led to shameful humiliation.
He believed that the Islamic nation possesses all the elements that, if mobilized on their basis, would enable it to prevail against these foes and attain dignity and honor, asserting that “the scale of the crimes the ‘Israeli’ enemy has committed over more than seven decades is sufficient for everyone to understand its danger, wickedness and criminality.”
He turned to the Palestine file, affirming that the occupation continues to besiege and close the Rafah crossing, prevent the evacuation of the sick and wounded, and block the agreed amounts of aid from entering; that it continues demolitions and destruction of buildings in Gaza and prevents provision of tents, shelter and everything the Palestinian people need.
He pointed to the ongoing abductions and torture of Palestinian prisoners with the worst forms of cruelty and humiliation, referring to what he called a law preparing [to mistreat] prisoners whose perpetrators boast in prisons and detention centers of humiliating, threatening and menacing the prisoners. He also condemned attempts to erase the Islamic features of occupied Al-Quds and to target it during the aggression.
He pointed out continued assaults in the West Bank, killings, land razing, and intensive attacks, and to despicable assaults that prevented the Palestinian people from harvesting their olive crops.
Regarding Lebanon, he affirmed that “Israeli” attacks continue, and that UNIFIL has acknowledged recording 9,400 violations of the agreement, noting that while these violations are being documented some circles in the nation focus on “Israeli” demands to disarm Hezbollah, which protects Lebanon and whose image is being defamed by parties preoccupied with nothing but smearing.
Sayyed al-Houthi outlined US support for the “Israeli” enemy and considered it a full partner in what has been inflicted on the Palestinian people in terms of injustice, genocide and aggression, pointing out that the United States, Germany, Italy and Britain were prominent suppliers of weapons to the enemy, alongside 26 countries that participated in sending arms shipments during the aggression on Gaza.
He recalled the Balfour Declaration as evidence of Britain’s, America’s and the West’s role in enabling the Zionist entity to occupy Palestine, asserting that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been defamed because it did not submit to America and stands with the Palestinian people.
He addressed the methods of domestication and psychological conditioning that make parts of the nation accept normalization with the enemy, considering that the enemy practices the worst actions yet becomes accepted and welcomed in many forums, while the rights of peoples are neglected and modern colonialism is practiced against them using various tools.
In conclusion, Sayyed al-Houthi renewed his appeal to the nation to pay attention to the option of jihad in the cause of God as the only path to protection, calling for mobilizing the Islamic peoples and unifying positions and awareness; because divine victory is promised to those who are sincere in God’s cause. He concluded by saying: “We are a targeted nation whether we like it or not, and nothing protects us or wards off harm except jihad in the path of God… We are inevitably heading toward a round of confrontation with the Israeli enemy, and our region cannot witness stability, security or peace as long as the enemy ‘Israel’ occupies Palestine,” and as long as it prepares “for its Zionist plan against us as a Muslim nation.”