In conclusion, Sayyed al-Houthi renewed his appeal to the nation to pay attention to the option of jihad in the cause of God as the only path to protection, calling for mobilizing the Islamic peoples and unifying positions and awareness; because divine victory is promised to those who are sincere in God’s cause. He concluded by saying: “We are a targeted nation whether we like it or not, and nothing protects us or wards off harm except jihad in the path of God… We are inevitably heading toward a round of confrontation with the Israeli enemy, and our region cannot witness stability, security or peace as long as the enemy ‘Israel’ occupies Palestine,” and as long as it prepares “for its Zionist plan against us as a Muslim nation.”