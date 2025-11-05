Zohran Mamdani Makes History as New York City’s First Muslim and African-Born Mayor

By Staff, Agencies

Progressive lawmaker Zohran Mamdani has made history as the 111th mayor of New York City, becoming the first Muslim, the first person of South Asian descent and the first African-born leader to govern America’s largest metropolis.

The 34-year-old Assembly member from Queens secured a decisive victory on Tuesday night, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo in a heated race that drew worldwide attention. With over 90% of votes counted, Mamdani led with around 50% of the vote, compared to Cuomo’s 41%, while Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa trailed at just over 7%.

“We are on the brink of making history in our city,” Mamdani told reporters earlier in the day. “On the brink of saying goodbye to a politics of the past — a politics that tells you what it can’t do, and really what it means to say is what it won’t do — and to usher in a new era.”

He continued, “We do not get to choose the scale of the crisis we face. We simply get to choose the manner in which we respond.”

Born in Uganda to Indian parents, Mamdani represents a new generation of leadership rooted in social justice, immigrant experience, and faith-based compassion. A proud Muslim and Democratic Socialist, he campaigned on bold promises including rent control, free public bus travel, and increased taxes on New York’s wealthiest residents to fund public services.

His unapologetic stance on “Israel” and Palestine also defined the race, with Mamdani refusing to back down despite repeated smears labeling him “antisemitic” for condemning what he called a genocide in Gaza. Analysts say his principled position on the issue helped energize younger and progressive voters who viewed his campaign as a moral stand against political cowardice.

Cuomo, who ran as an independent after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani in June, framed the election as a battle for the soul of the party. “You have an extreme radical left that is run by the socialists that is challenging, quote unquote, moderate Democrats,” Cuomo said as he cast his ballot on Tuesday. “And that contest is what you’re seeing here.”

Hours later, he conceded defeat, telling supporters, “Tonight was their night.”

Donald Trump, meanwhile, had waded into the race on the eve of the vote, endorsing Cuomo and threatening to punish New York if Mamdani won. “If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the election for mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing federal funds… other than the very minimum as required,” Trump declared.

Despite the hostility, Mamdani’s message of economic justice and political renewal resonated powerfully. “We are saying goodbye to a politics that serves the few,” one supporter said at his victory rally. “This is a politics for the many.”

With over two million ballots cast — the highest turnout for a New York mayoral race since 1969 — Mamdani’s victory signals a seismic shift in American urban politics. For millions of Muslim, immigrant, and working-class New Yorkers, his win is more than symbolic — it is proof that conviction and courage can still triumph over money and fear.