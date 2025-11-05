- Home
Kentucky: UPS Plane Crash in Louisville Kills 4, Injures 11
By Staff, Agencies
Local authorities in Kentucky, United States, reported that a UPS MD-11 cargo aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday, resulting in at least four fatalities and 11 injuries.
The aircraft plowed through commercial areas and roads near the airport, igniting a massive fire and sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky. Videos show flames engulfing parts of the wreckage.
Louisville Airport public information officer Jonathan Bevin confirmed four fatalities and at least 11 injuries. Some injuries are reported to be “very significant,” and victims have been transported to area hospitals.
The condition of the flight crew remains unknown. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said authorities are working urgently to identify victims and notify families.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said all emergency services are responding. The fire at the scene remained active as of Tuesday evening.
The National Transportation Safety Board [NTSB] will lead the investigation, with support from the Federal Aviation Administration [FAA]. The plane was identified as UPS Flight 2976.
