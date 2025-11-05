“Israeli” Football Hooligans in Amsterdam Exposed as Trained Fighters Linked to Military

By Staff, Agencies

New intelligence has revealed that the violent clashes involving “Israeli” football supporters in Amsterdam last year were not spontaneous acts of hooliganism but orchestrated assaults carried out by trained fighters connected to the “Israeli” military.

According to a confidential West Midlands Police report obtained by Middle East Eye, Dutch authorities confirmed that “over 200” Maccabi “Tel Aviv” fans involved in the November 2024 riots had direct ties to the “Israeli” army, while another 500–600 were classified as “experienced fighters” who were “highly organized and coordinated… intent on serious violence and not afraid of fighting with police.”

The revelations, shared by Dutch intelligence with British counterparts, prompted authorities in the United Kingdom to impose a ban on Maccabi “Tel Aviv” fans attending Thursday’s Europa League match against Aston Villa in Birmingham. The restriction—grounded in public safety concerns—was later upheld despite strong political backlash and accusations of antisemitism from the British government.

The police report described how hundreds of “Israeli” fans descended on Amsterdam last year, transforming parts of the city into what locals called “a battlefield.” The mobs “intentionally targeted Muslim communities,” attacking taxi drivers, tearing down Palestinian flags, throwing individuals into canals and chanting anti-Arab and hate-filled slogans. Efforts by Dutch police to disperse the groups “resulted in serious violence,” while the following day saw “running street battles” between Maccabi supporters and pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

In response, Amsterdam City Council has permanently barred Maccabi “Tel Aviv” from hosting or playing matches in the city.

Despite the damning evidence, UK ministers sought to frame the Birmingham ban as discrimination against “‘Israeli’ and Jewish” fans. In Parliament, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy claimed the decision was “based in no small part on the risk posed to those fans that are attending who support Maccabi ‘Tel Aviv’, because they are ‘Israeli’ and because they are Jewish.”

Critics, however, condemned the statement as a deliberate political distortion. Former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn told Middle East Eye: “Lisa Nandy must tell us whether she knew about this shocking intelligence before she smeared and attacked those of us who supported the ban. I find it, frankly, disgusting that the government has taken what is ultimately an issue of public safety and distorted the facts for its own political ends. They lied to the British public — and they have been caught out.”

Independent MP Ayoub Khan, representing Birmingham Perry Barr, said the revelations confirmed the government’s cover-up: “This information about the Maccabi fans has not been previously mentioned in the media. The public are entitled to know the full truth of what took place in Amsterdam. The police know it. These fans were attacking Muslims and retaliating against police… operating in an organized manner.”

West Midlands Police commander Tom Joyce said officers have been working with “different faith and local community groups” to ensure safety and peaceful demonstrations during Thursday’s match.

More than 700 officers are expected to be deployed as pro-Palestinian protesters plan demonstrations outside the stadium, arguing that Maccabi “Tel Aviv” should not be allowed to compete while the “Israeli” entity continues its genocide in Gaza and occupation of Palestinian land.