Putin Celebrates National Unity Day with Russians

By Staff, Agencies

President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Russians on National Unity Day, describing it as a symbol of the nation’s enduring strength and togetherness.

Celebrated on November 4, National Unity Day marks the 1612 uprising in which Russian volunteers led by Kuzma Minin and Prince Dmitry Pozharsky expelled Polish-Lithuanian forces from Moscow, ending a two-year occupation and paving the way for the Romanov dynasty’s rise in 1613.

“The [people’s] steadfast unity, sense of responsibility, and devotion to the Fatherland helped strengthen the foundations of our state and uphold the sacred right to preserve our roots and moral values,” Putin said at a Kremlin ceremony at which state decorations for contributions to strengthening the unity of the Russian nation were presented.

He added that Russia continues these traditions “through peaceful, creative, and military endeavors,” with its people standing together in defense of the country’s “sovereignty, honor, and dignity.”

The president’s remarks appeared to allude to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which Russia sees as part of a broader struggle to protect itself from Western interference and preserve its sovereignty, citing NATO’s expansion toward its borders among its key concerns.

Putin also noted that Russia “has many devoted friends” abroad, emphasizing the presence of numerous foreign dignitaries, scholars, and business leaders at the Kremlin ceremony.

He said their efforts to promote Russian culture, strengthen humanitarian ties, and develop joint projects in various fields demonstrate the growing interest in cooperation with Moscow.

The president added that Russia values all those who regard it as a reliable partner and remains open to new, mutually beneficial initiatives and cultural exchange.

National Unity Day was reinstated in 2005 to replace a holiday commemorating the Russian Revolution, which was celebrated in the USSR for more than 70 years.