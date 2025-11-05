Abigail Spanberger Becomes Virginia’s First Female Governor

By Staff, Agencies

Virginia Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger pledged Tuesday night to govern for all Virginians—regardless of how they voted—following her projected win over Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.

“My intent is to serve all Virginians, and that means that I will listen to you," Spanberger said to a cheering crowd at her election night event. “I will work for you and with you. That is the approach that I’ve taken throughout my entire career."

Spanberger also extended an olive branch to her opponent, thanking Earle-Sears for a “hard-fought race” and her military service, urging her supporters to “wish her and her family well.”

The former Democratic congresswoman and CIA officer will become Virginia’s first female governor. She delivered a message of unity and pragmatism, declaring:

“We sent a message to every corner of the Commonwealth, a message to our neighbors and our fellow Americans across the country. We sent a message to the whole world that in 2025, Virginia chose pragmatism over partisanship.”

Spanberger, 46, campaigned on affordability and federal job cuts, linking her opponent to Trump despite no endorsement.

Her win shifts Virginia’s governor’s mansion from Republican Youngkin to Democratic control, giving national Democrats—especially centrists—a boost amid Trump’s return.

Spanberger emphasized economic growth and bipartisanship in her remarks saying "I cannot wait to get to work for you."

A mother of three and a former law enforcement officer, Spanberger made history while reinforcing her reputation as a pragmatic centrist capable of winning swing districts—and now, a statewide race.

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager is openly criticizing Virginia GOP gubernatorial nominee Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, calling her an ineffective candidate.

“A Bad candidate and Bad campaign have consequences - the Virginia Governors race is example number 1,” Chris LaCivita posted on X, shortly after major outlets, including CNN, projected Democrat Abigail Spanberger as the winner.

Throughout the race, Spanberger repeatedly linked Earle-Sears to Trump, branding her a loyal Trump ally despite the former president not formally endorsing her.