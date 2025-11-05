UN Envoy: Trump’s Nuclear Remarks Threaten Global Peace

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, warned that US President Donald Trump’s statements regarding Washington’s nuclear activities violate international law and pose a serious threat to international peace and security.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the President of the Security Council, Michael Imran Kanu, Iravani said that he was writing upon instructions from the Iranian government to draw attention to what he described as “extremely alarming statements by the President of the United States of America,” which he said represent a flagrant violation of the United States’ obligations under international law.

He noted that on 29 October 2025, Trump had publicly announced on social media that he had instructed the US Department of War to “start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis” with other nuclear powers, adding that “the process will begin immediately.”

Iravani also recalled that, on 31 October 2025, during an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes, Trump stated that the United States possesses “enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times.”

According to Iravani, such statements and rhetoric, coming from the Head of a nuclear-weapon state, constitute an explicit threat to use nuclear weapons and a clear declaration of intent to resume nuclear testing.

He argued that these remarks violate the United States’ legally binding obligations under Article VI of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons [NPT], which requires the country to pursue effective measures toward nuclear disarmament, and run contrary to the object and purpose of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty [CTBT], to which the United States is a signatory, as well as its commitment to the moratorium on nuclear testing.

Iravani emphasized that these statements were particularly egregious given that the United States is one of the three depositary governments of the NPT and thus bears a special legal and moral responsibility to uphold the integrity of the Treaty.

He stated that, rather than fulfilling these responsibilities, Trump was “openly glorifying nuclear weapons and threatening catastrophic destruction”—rhetoric that undermines decades of international efforts toward nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, risks igniting a new nuclear arms race, and dangerously lowers the threshold for nuclear confrontation.

The ambassador also criticized the United States for spreading falsehoods and disinformation to portray Iran’s peaceful nuclear program as a threat to international peace and security.

He highlighted the June 2025 US aerial bombardment of Iran’s IAEA-safeguarded nuclear facilities, describing it as an unlawful act of aggression and a “flagrant breach of international law, the UN Charter, and a grave assault on the very foundations of the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime.”

In conclusion, Iravani requested that the UN Secretary-General, acting under Article 99 of the Charter, bring the matter urgently before the Security Council to assess its implications for the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime.

He further urged the Security Council to address these alarming developments in fulfillment of its primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, and asked for the letter to be circulated as an official Security Council document.