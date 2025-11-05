Munich Surfers Stunned as Iconic River Wave Disappears

By Staff, Agencies

The “mother of all river waves” in a German canal that is often credited as the birthplace of freshwater surfing has mysteriously disappeared after decades of flowing smoothly, leaving enthusiasts dumbfounded.

The famous stationary wave in the southern city of Munich is known as the Eisbach, or “ice brook”, for its frigid temperatures, and has become a pilgrimage site for surfers worldwide.

Unlike ocean surfing, its freshwater cousin takes place on a “standing wave”, which is often human-made, with currents often flowing over a concrete slab that manipulates the water into a permanent wave.

The sport’s origin is often cited as dating back to the early 1970s, when rule-breaking daredevils rode the naturally forming wave in Munich for the first time.

Today, river surfing has a global following, including in the River Severn in the United Kingdom, where surfers ride tidal bores, a phenomenon in which incoming tides form waves that move up a river.

In Hawaii, surfers also make river waves by digging a trench between a river and the ocean, with water flowing violently over the sand.

The Eisbach wave, once thought to be formed by gravel, was later stabilized with wooden planks by Munich surfers. Over time, it has become a major tourist attraction in the city.

Largest during the winter months – when ice melt can push the wave up to one-metre-high – the river is now officially managed, including being drained once a year to clean away debris and inspect the streambed.

But after torrents were released back into the canal following its cleanup on Friday, the Eisbach wave did not form as usual, instead leaving unstable white water rapids.

“We’re at a loss,” surfer Klaus Rudolf told Stern magazine. “I was standing at the edge with my board on Friday evening and couldn’t believe it.”

Authorities were looking into the cause of the wave’s disappearance, including whether it could be due to the cleaning or a lack of water.

“No structural changes were made to the Eisbach wave or its banks during the cleanup,” the city said. An inspection of the site on Monday also did not reveal any damage.

Mayor Dieter Reiter stated Tuesday that the city is working with officials and surfers to restore the famous surf wave soon.

Officials plan to redirect more water into the canal to restore the Eisbach, known as "the mother of all river waves," which needs balanced water levels and speeds.

The Eisbach wave closed after a fatality earlier this year but reopened with new rules banning night-time surfing.