Sudan Urges Global Pressure on UAE Over Alleged Arming of RSF

By Staff, Agencies

Sudan’s ambassador to the United Nations, Hassan Hamid, has urged the international community to take decisive action against the United Arab Emirates, accusing it of supplying the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) with weapons and funds amid the ongoing civil war.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva, Hamid said, “The supplier of arms to the RSF is very well known. Unfortunately, it is the UAE.” He called on world powers to impose “public, decisive pressure” and sanctions on Abu Dhabi to halt its alleged support for the militia.

“This pressure must not be whispered behind closed doors,” he emphasized. “It must be declared publicly, enforced with robust sanctions, and matched by accountability for the supplier.”

The UAE has repeatedly denied any role in arming the RSF or facilitating the flow of weapons through neighboring states. However, multiple open-source investigations and UN reports have pointed to evidence suggesting Emirati logistical and financial backing.

The conflict, which erupted in April 2023, has killed thousands and displaced millions, creating one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The RSF’s recent capture of El Fasher, its fifth Darfur state capital, has deepened fears of Sudan’s disintegration.

The UN Human Rights Office has documented “summary executions, mass killings, rapes, and forced displacement” following the El Fasher assault.

Hamid warned that unless arms shipments are stopped, “things will always be a recipe for further deterioration of human rights.”