’Israeli’ Airstrike Martyrs One, Injures Another in Southern Lebanon

folder_openLebanon access_time 34 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that one person was martyred and another wounded in an "Israeli" airstrike in southern Lebanon.

An "Israeli" drone targeted a car in the town of Burj Rahhal, in the Tyre district. Earlier in the day, "Israeli" occupation forces fired machine gun bursts from the border wall toward the outskirts of Kfarkila.

The "Israeli" occupation continues to violate Lebanese sovereignty daily—by land, sea, and air—killing civilians and destroying property in blatant breach of the ceasefire agreement established on November 27, 2024.

Newly compiled data covering the period from November 27, 2024, to November 3, 2025, documents thousands of Israeli violations committed under complete impunity.

Across southern and eastern Lebanon, "Israeli" strikes have repeatedly targeted civilian areas, including homes and public spaces.

On several occasions, construction and infrastructure sites were struck, in what appears to be a deliberate effort to impede reconstruction, all under the pretext of targeting “Resistance-related” locations.

