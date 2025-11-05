Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Ivory Coast Arrests Opposition Figure Over Election Unrest

Ivory Coast Arrests Opposition Figure Over Election Unrest
folder_openAfrica... access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Authorities in Ivory Coast have arrested Damana Pickass, a senior aide to opposition leader Laurent Gbagbo, on charges of inciting unrest ahead of the country’s recent presidential election, Prosecutor Oumar Braman Kone announced on Wednesday.

Pickass, who serves as chief coordinator of the Common Front, a coalition uniting Gbagbo’s party and that of former Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam, was detained near Abidjan on Tuesday, according to the prosecutor.

Kone said opposition figures, including Pickass, had “called for a popular uprising and the overthrow of the Republic’s institutions,” actions that allegedly sparked violence threatening national security.

In a November 4 communiqué, the Prosecutor’s Office claimed these calls led to the emergence of armed and unarmed groups, resulting in killings, arson, extortion, property destruction, and obstruction of the vote.

Authorities vowed that all perpetrators and sponsors would face prosecution under Ivorian law.

The Common Front had organized multiple protests before the October 25 presidential election, denouncing the exclusion of both Gbagbo and Thiam from the ballot.

Despite a government ban on demonstrations by boycotting parties, the coalition has announced another rally for Saturday.

african states arrest warrant ivory coast unrest

Comments

  1. Related News
Ivory Coast Arrests Opposition Figure Over Election Unrest

Ivory Coast Arrests Opposition Figure Over Election Unrest

7 hours ago
Sudan Urges Global Pressure on UAE Over Alleged Arming of RSF

Sudan Urges Global Pressure on UAE Over Alleged Arming of RSF

10 hours ago
UN Chief Warns: Sudan Civil War Escalating

UN Chief Warns: Sudan Civil War Escalating

14 hours ago
Sudan’s Security Council to Review US-Backed Ceasefire Proposal

Sudan’s Security Council to Review US-Backed Ceasefire Proposal

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 05-11-2025 Hour: 07:03 Beirut Timing

whatshot