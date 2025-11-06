Mamdani Appoints All-Female NYC Transition Team

By Staff, Agencies

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani unveiled his transition team, signaling the start of his incoming administration and pledging to hit the ground running on what he described as the city’s most ambitious policy agenda in a generation when he assumes office on January 1.

At a Queens press conference, the 34-year-old democratic socialist announced an all-female transition team led by Elana Leopold, with co-chairs Maria Torres-Springer, Lina Khan, Grace Bonilla, and Melanie Hartzog.

“In the coming months, I and my team will build a city hall capable of delivering on the promises of this campaign,” Mamdani said, promising an administration “capable and compassionate, driven by integrity.”

Choosing Khan, known for her bold FTC antitrust work under Joe Biden and is admired by both progressives and populist Republicans, signals Mamdani’s intent to bring reformers into his administration.

In his first TV interview since Tuesday’s victory, Mamdani emphasized urgency: “We owe it to this city to be ready on 1 January…57 days to start to do the work of preparing.”

With his victory, Mamdani will become the city’s first Muslim mayor, the first of South Asian heritage, the first born in Africa and the youngest in more than a century.

New York’s incoming administration faces major challenges, including threats from Donald Trump, who warned on Truth Social that he would likely withhold federal funding if Mamdani, whom he often calls a “communist,” takes office.

New York City’s budget for fiscal year 2026 includes approximately $7.4bn in federal funding, accounting for 6.4% of total spending, according to a 2025 analysis from the state comptroller.

Mamdani’s campaign faced widespread Islamophobic attacks from politicians and commentators, including calls from Republican congressmen to denaturalize him, alongside warnings from outgoing Mayor Adams about “Islamic extremism.”

Republican congressman Chip Roy of Texas also published an op-ed ahead of the election warning about the “Islamic cultural revolution” behind Mamdani, calling him “the poster child for the modern Democrat party”.

A November report found Islamophobic posts about Mamdani on X surged over 450% from September to October, totaling nearly 36,000 posts, 7.37 million likes, and 72% labeling him a “terrorist.”

Mamdani acknowledged challenges like city bureaucracy and a hostile Trump administration but expressed confidence in delivering his campaign promises and uniting New Yorkers across political divides.

“No matter what your politics, we’re all facing the same issues.”

Mamdani ran on a progressive platform with rent freezes, free transit, universal childcare, and city-run stores, funded by higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy, raising over $20 m mostly from small donors.

His win coincided with Democratic victories nationally, including gubernatorial wins by Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey and Abigail Spanberger in Virginia.

California backed Newsom’s redistricting plan to favor Democrats, while Somerville, MA voters supported a measure urging the city to end business with companies that “engage in business that sustains Israel’s apartheid, genocide and illegal occupation of Palestine.

New York’s new administration will soon name its deputy mayors and commissioners, aiming for leaders “committed to solving old problems with new solutions.”

“On 1 January, when our city celebrates the inauguration of a new administration, let us also celebrate a new era for our city,” Mamdani said, “one that we all feel invested in and whose success we all work to achieve.”