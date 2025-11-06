Please Wait...

Iran, Russia, China Conduct Trilateral Nuclear Talks
folder_openInternational News access_time 23 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Russia's permanent representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations, Mikhail Ulyanov, announced that Tehran, Moscow, and Beijing have held a trilateral consultative meeting regarding Iran’s nuclear issue.

"Today #China, #Iran and #Russia held yet another round of traditional trilateral consultations on the Iranian nuclear dossier. We compared notes and coordinated our positions on the eve of the next #IAEA Board of Governors’ session, which will take place from 19 to 21 November," Ulyanov wrote on X.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran will engage in no negotiations with Washington beyond the nuclear issue, reaffirming Iran’s clear stance on missile and regional matters.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking on the sidelines of today’s cabinet meeting, stated that although the United States has repeatedly attempted to bring missile and regional issues into past discussions, Iran’s position on these topics “has always been clear.”

He emphasized that if any negotiation with the United States were to take place, “it would be solely and exclusively about the nuclear file.”

Araghchi also referred to the ongoing structured dialogue between Iran and Oman, noting that bilateral consultations are held regularly every six months in Tehran and Muscat.

