Araghchi: Iran’s Missile Capabilities Exceeds Pre-June Levels

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared that Iran's missile and defense capabilities are now stronger than they were before the "Israeli" aggression in June.

His remarks came during the opening ceremony of a new Foreign Ministry representation office in Hamadan Province.

Araghchi hailed the resilience of the Iranian people during the 12-day war, saying their steadfastness demonstrated continued public trust in the country's leadership and governing institutions.

In a related context, Iranian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Brigadier General Reza Talaei recently stated that Iran’s missile industry is domestically developed, advanced, and ranks among the strongest missile programs in the world.

Araghchi emphasized that despite having layered air defenses and backing from Western powers, the skies over the "Israeli" occupation were exposed to Iranian missiles during the recent escalation.

“The enemy failed to achieve any of its objectives in the war,” he declared, further revealing that in the early days of the war, the US President sent a three-word message to Iran demanding "unconditional surrender."

Iran's response, he said, was clear and decisive.

“We were engaged in diplomacy and negotiations, but we did not tolerate aggression. We responded powerfully on the battlefield,” Araghchi said.

The Iranian foreign minister asserted that the initial objective of the enemy was to force Iran into submission through surprise attacks and rapid strikes, but this strategy failed.

He credited Iran’s response to several factors: the wise leadership of the Leader of the Revolution and Republic, the government's serious intervention to secure basic needs, and most importantly, the swift and forceful response of Iran’s missile forces.

Araghchi condemned the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities during the war, calling it a major international crime.

“The Zionist entity did not commit just one crime in Gaza; it committed a grave violation of international law by targeting nuclear sites,” he said, adding, “There is no international crime that this entity, backed by the United States, has not committed.”

Araghchi added that throughout the 12-day war, Iranian diplomacy worked tirelessly to reinforce the legitimacy of its defensive actions. As a result, over 120 countries condemned the US and "Israeli" assault and declared their solidarity with the Iranian people.

He stressed that the nature of international relations is grounded in power, noting, “Any strong country will forge its own path, while any weak nation will see its rights trampled. The Iranian people, the Islamic Republic, and Iran itself must remain strong.”