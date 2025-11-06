Trump Repeats Nuke Testing Threat in AI-Generated Video

By Staff, Agencies

President Donald Trump has reiterated his recent call for the United States to resume nuclear weapons testing, echoing a statement he made last week following Washington’s launch of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warning of “appropriate retaliatory measures” should the US break its moratorium on nuclear tests.

Last week, Trump ordered the Department of War to “immediately” begin preparations for renewed nuclear testing. On Wednesday, the US Air Force confirmed that it had successfully launched an unarmed Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

In a video posted to Truth Social, Trump declared, “Because of other countries’ testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our nuclear weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately.” The footage appeared to be AI-generated, repeating verbatim the text of his earlier post, including his characteristic closing line: “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

It remains unclear whether Trump himself or a campaign aide posted the video. The White House declined to comment, citing staff shortages related to the ongoing government shutdown. Multiple clips published around the same time also featured the same background and appeared to recycle older statements.

Earlier that day, Russia’s Defense Minister Andrey Belousov stated that Moscow “must respond to Washington’s steps” and “start preparing for full-scale nuclear tests immediately.” However, Putin suggested such action would be premature as long as Washington remains within the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. He nevertheless directed Russian agencies to study US actions and submit proposals on “the possible commencement of work on preparing for nuclear weapons tests.”

Trump’s remarks came after Russia’s recent weapons trials, including tests of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile and the Poseidon underwater drone—both of which reportedly involved no actual nuclear detonations.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright clarified on Sunday that the testing ordered by Trump would not involve live nuclear explosions, describing the planned “non-critical tests” as part of a broader modernization effort. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia had been notified in advance of the Minuteman III launch but said Moscow was still awaiting “clarifications from the American side” on the meaning and implications of Trump’s statements.