Waltz Talks Gaza Security with Palestinian Diplomats

By Staff, Agencies

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz met Palestinian diplomats in New York on November 4 to discuss a draft UN Security Council resolution on establishing an international security force in the Gaza Strip, Axios reported, citing sources.

The reported meeting followed the submission of a US-drafted resolution, proposing the deployment of an international force in Gaza for a minimum of two years.

According to Axios, the draft would give the United States and participating nations broad authority to administer and secure Gaza through the end of 2027, with the option to further extend the mandate.

The proposed Gaza security force plan, a key part of the Trump administration’s broader initiative, allegedly aims to stabilize the region in the wake of a fragile and repeatedly broken ceasefire.

According to the three officials involved, the US Central Command is leading the effort to develop the International Stabilization Force [ISF]. The envisioned mission would include a newly trained and vetted Palestinian police force alongside military contributions from Arab and Muslim-majority countries.

Countries such as Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Egypt, and Turkey have shown openness to participating, though concerns remain over security risks and political complexities.

Officials say the force would be deployed under conditions acceptable to both the Palestinian Resistance and the occupation, with a core focus on monitoring Gaza’s borders with Egypt and the "Israeli" entity, and preventing weapons smuggling. Participation by Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar is considered critical due to their ties with Hamas.

However, "Israel" has objected to Turkey’s involvement, viewing its military presence as politically unpalatable. Still, US officials are pushing for Ankara’s participation due to its key role in negotiating previous ceasefires and influencing Hamas leadership.

“The Turks were very helpful in getting the Gaza deal, and Netanyahu’s bashing of Turkey has been very counterproductive,” one US official said to Axios.