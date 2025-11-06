Kremlin Acknowledges US ICBM Test Notification

By Staff, Agencies

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the United States had notified Russia in advance of its Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test, which took place on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters several hours after the launch, the official said that the missile in question belongs to a class of projectiles that must be identified prior to testing under international regulations.

“We also notify [other nations] when conducting such launches,” Peskov noted.

Addressing Russia’s own military capabilities, Peskov said that while Moscow is “not taking part in any arms race,” it has indeed systematically developed its strategic weapons for years, in accordance with its own long-term vision.

The official claimed that Russia currently possesses the “most modern nuclear triad in the world.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the US Air Force announced that it had successfully test-fired an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The missile is capable of carrying a single nuclear warhead with an estimated atomic yield equivalent to over 300 kilotons of TNT – 20 times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan in 1945.

Last week, US President Donald Trump ordered the Department of War to commence preparations for nuclear testing, claiming the US is the “only country that doesn’t test.” He accused Russia and China of conducting “secret” nuclear explosions – an allegation both Moscow and Beijing have rejected.

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov told Vladimir Putin that Moscow “must respond to Washington’s steps,” and “start preparing for full-scale nuclear tests immediately.”

The Russian president noted, however, that Russia was determined to abide by the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

“If the US or other states party to the relevant treaty conduct such tests, then Russia will also be required to take appropriate retaliatory measures,” Putin clarified.