US Govt.: Shutdown Grounds 10% of Flights at 40 Major Airports

By Staff, Agencies

With the US government shutdown dragging into its 36th day, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy moved to slash flights by 10% at 40 major airports, citing urgent risks to air traffic control safety.

The decision came amid mounting staffing shortages that placed growing pressure on an already strained aviation system.

The announcement sent major US airlines into crisis mode, scrambling to restructure operations within 36 hours. As passengers flooded customer service hotlines, Duffy stated the flight cuts could be reversed if Democrats agreed to reopen the government.

"This is about safety and responsibility," Duffy told reporters, pointing to a confidential safety assessment that raised red flags about controller performance under the ongoing shutdown.

The record shutdown has left 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA agents working without pay, potentially disrupting 1,800 flights and 268,000 seats across major hubs like New York, Washington, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Dallas.

The Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] revealed that the phased reductions would begin at 4%, increasing incrementally to 10% by next week. International flights will be exempt from the cuts, according to FAA officials.

"When we see pressures building in these 40 markets, we just can't ignore it," FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said.

"We can take action today to prevent things from deteriorating so the system is extremely safe today, will be extremely safe tomorrow."

The FAA, short 3,500 air traffic controllers, has relied on mandatory overtime to maintain operations, warning that further staff shortages could prompt additional flight restrictions as airlines assess the impact on their networks.

United Airlines will cut regional and non-hub flights, while long-haul and hub-to-hub routes remain unaffected, CEO Scott Kirby says, adding a flexible refund policy for impacted travelers.

American Airlines expects minimal disruption for most travelers, while Southwest reviews its schedule and urges lawmakers to resolve the shutdown.

The airline industry is monitoring the shutdown closely, warning that prolonged delays and rising air traffic controller absenteeism—up to 40% at major airports—could sharply reduce bookings, after more than 2,100 flights were delayed Wednesday.

Duffy warned the shutdown could force partial airspace closures and restrict space launches and general aviation if it continues into next week.

Since October 1, the shutdown has furloughed over 750,000 federal workers, halted services, and delayed aid, while lawmakers remain deadlocked over health insurance subsidies.