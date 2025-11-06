North Korea Condemns US Sanctions, Promises Retaliation

By Staff, Agencies

North Korea on Thursday denounced the United States for pursuing a “hostile policy” toward Pyongyang and pledged to take “appropriate measures” in response to the recent sanctions imposed by Washington.

In a statement, Kim Un Chol, North Korea’s vice foreign minister in charge of US affairs, said the latest sanctions marked the fifth such measure since the new US administration took office, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

“The US has fully betrayed again its wicked nature to be hostile towards the DPRK till the end,” said Kim, referring to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea’s official name.

Kim warned that the US should not expect or desire to see its own mode of dealing, “which is full of pressure, appeasement, threat and blackmail, working on the DPRK someday.”

The statement came after the US Treasury Department announced sanctions Tuesday against eight individuals and two entities for their involvement in laundering funds from “illicit schemes” conducted by North Korea, including cybercrime and overseas IT worker exploitation.

However, Kim said that these sanctions will have no effect on North Korea’s position or strategy toward Washington.

“The U.S. needs to pay attention to the fact that there is no possibility for it to change the present strategic situation between the DPRK and the US in its favor, no matter how desperately it may mobilize all its sanctions,” Kim said.