US Seeks to Rally Regional Allies for UN Gaza Resolution Backed by “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The United States is moving to secure regional support for a new UN Security Council resolution on Gaza, convening a high-level meeting with ten Council members and five Middle Eastern nations to advance what it calls a “stabilization” plan for the besieged territory.

The initiative, however, reflects Washington’s continued alignment with “Israel” under President Donald Trump’s leadership, raising questions about its true intentions toward Palestinian self-determination.

The meeting, hosted by Ambassador Michael Waltz, brought together representatives from Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to discuss the draft resolution.

The proposal incorporates major elements from Trump’s so-called 20-point Gaza peace plan — including the creation of a “Board of Peace” and the deployment of an International Stabilization Force with a two-year mandate.

According to the US mission, the gathering demonstrated “regional support for the resolution,” which it claimed would help ensure humanitarian aid delivery and hostage release.

In reality, critics say the initiative appears designed to consolidate US and “Israeli” control over Gaza under the guise of international cooperation. The plan echoes past attempts to impose externally driven frameworks that sidestep Palestinian political representation and resistance movements.

The timing of the Security Council vote remains unclear, but passage would require at least nine affirmative votes and no veto from the five permanent members — the United States, Britain, France, Russia or China. The US mission declared that “under President Trump’s bold leadership, the United States will again deliver results at the UN – not endless talk,” portraying the effort as a landmark step toward regional peace.

The inclusion of Turkey among the participants highlights Ankara’s growing regional role and its stated commitment to Palestinian welfare, though it remains uncertain how far it will go in supporting a resolution seen by many as serving “Israeli” interests.

If adopted, the measure would mark one of the most far-reaching international interventions in Gaza since the war began — a move that Washington frames as humanitarian, but which Palestinians fear could further entrench occupation and external control under the banner of “stability.”