“Israel” Faces Backlash as NY Mayor Moves to Curb “Israeli” Influence in City Contracts

By Staff, Agencies

The election of Zohran Mamdani as New York’s new mayor has sent shockwaves through “Israeli” business circles, with many fearing his policies could finally curb decades of privileged access and influence enjoyed by “Israeli” firms across key municipal sectors.

Mamdani, an outspoken critic of “Israel’s” occupation policies and a supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions [BDS] movement, has repeatedly called for cutting economic and institutional ties with entities complicit in what he describes as “crimes against Palestinians.”

According to Globes, “Israeli” entrepreneurs are deeply worried that Mamdani will act to terminate municipal contracts with “Israeli” companies operating in sectors ranging from technology and surveillance to cybersecurity. Many of these companies provide services to “Israel’s” military or defense industry — a connection Mamdani has long criticized. Reports suggest he may push to review contracts with firms tied to “Israel’s” security apparatus, such as those supplying facial-recognition and surveillance systems to both New York and “Israeli” law enforcement.

Mamdani has previously condemned “Israel’s” partnership with Cornell University through the Technion Institute on Roosevelt Island, a collaboration he describes as “a stain on New York’s conscience.” Though the Technion is nominally academic, Mamdani argues its deep links with “Israeli” weapons development make it complicit in occupation policies.

His stance has alarmed “Israeli” investors and their allies in the United States, many of whom profit from city partnerships. US-based companies owned or founded by “Israelis,” such as Via Transportation — which manages New York’s school transport network — could also face scrutiny. Mamdani has openly questioned whether the city should continue relying on systems developed by those who served in “Israel’s” military.

The new mayor’s principled opposition to “Israeli” complicity in state violence is not new. As a New York State Assembly member, Mamdani championed legislation to revoke tax benefits for organizations funding settlements in the occupied West Bank. He also urged state funds to divest from “Israeli” bonds, saying, “We must not have a fund that invests in violation of international law.”

While US anti-BDS laws limit Mamdani’s ability to impose a sweeping boycott, observers note that his administration can still shape the city’s business climate by tightening procurement criteria and promoting ethical sourcing. As one New York-based lawyer explained, “He doesn’t need to cancel contracts outright — he can simply ensure that future tenders exclude companies engaged in war crimes or tied to investigations by the International Court of Justice.”

Pro-“Israel” figures in the city have voiced alarm, warning that Mamdani could appoint officials who share his anti-occupation stance and foster what they call a “hostile atmosphere” toward “Israeli” firms. Yet Palestinian advocates and human rights groups hail his election as a breakthrough moment — the first time a major US city’s leadership could challenge entrenched “Israeli” influence in public contracts and policy.

Mamdani’s approach signals a broader shift in New York’s political climate. The city, long regarded as “Israel’s” economic showcase abroad, may now become a testing ground for ethical accountability — where ties to apartheid and occupation finally face scrutiny.

While “Israeli” investors warn that Mamdani’s policies could push them toward cities like Miami or Austin, many New Yorkers see this as long overdue. As one activist noted, “If ending complicity with war crimes drives some companies away, that’s not a loss — it’s justice.”