The ’Israeli’ Enemy Launches Series of Airstrikes on Civilian Targets in Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

On Thursday, November 6, 2025, the "Israeli" enemy army carried out a new aggression against Lebanon, its sovereignty, and its citizens, targeting homes and civilian sites in several towns in southern Lebanon.

The strikes primarily targeted residential buildings in the towns of Al-Taybeh, Tayr Debba, and Aita al-Jabal.

Immediately following the airstrikes, ambulances rushed to the affected areas in all three towns.

Notably, the house targeted in Al-Taybeh is located amidst other residential homes. The area is normally populated by residents who have recently returned to the town.

It is also significant that the building is well-known among the townspeople as a civilian structure.

It was reported that a large number of surrounding homes in the targeted area of Al-Taybeh sustained heavy damage due to the enemy airstrike.

In Tayr Debba, the targeted area includes several commercial institutions and a pharmacy. This area was also targeted during last year’s extensive conflict.

A fourth airstrike targeted the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah in the Nabatieh District, southern Lebanon.

Observers noted that this time, the enemy did not precisely target a specific point, indicating an intent to instill fear among the town’s residents.