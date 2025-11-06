Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

US Prepares to Deploy Forces at Syrian Airbase Amid Security Talks with ’Israel’

US Prepares to Deploy Forces at Syrian Airbase Amid Security Talks with ’Israel’
folder_openSyria access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Six sources briefed on the matter told Reuters that the United States is preparing to station military personnel at an airbase in Damascus as part of efforts to finalize a security arrangement between Syria and "Israel."

If implemented, this would mark the first US military presence in Damascus, signaling a major shift in Syria’s geopolitical orientation following reports of the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad and the country’s ongoing realignment under transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The move comes as Damascus simultaneously renegotiates older military agreements with Russia, after Moscow resumed flights to Hmeimim Air Base in Latakia following a six-month suspension.

Both sides are reassessing the future of Russian installations, including Hmeimim and the Tartus naval port, in light of Syria’s new political landscape.

The airbase is located at a strategic entry point to southern regions expected to form a buffer zone under a proposed “non-aggression” deal between Syria and "Israel," overseen by the Trump administration.

The development coincides with heightened "Israeli" military activity along the southern border, including multiple ground incursions in the Quneitra countryside. Monitoring groups reported 40 "Israeli" incursions into Quneitra and Daraa during

Syria security pact UnitedStates USBases

Comments

  1. Related News
US Prepares to Deploy Forces at Syrian Airbase Amid Security Talks with ’Israel’

US Prepares to Deploy Forces at Syrian Airbase Amid Security Talks with ’Israel’

one hour ago
67 Killed in Syria During October Amid Sectarian, Political Violence

67 Killed in Syria During October Amid Sectarian, Political Violence

5 days ago
US Arms Cargo Lands in Northeast Syria

US Arms Cargo Lands in Northeast Syria

9 days ago
US Strengthens Syria Bases as Damascus Considers Security Deals

US Strengthens Syria Bases as Damascus Considers Security Deals

16 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 06-11-2025 Hour: 07:01 Beirut Timing

whatshot