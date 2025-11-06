- Home
US Prepares to Deploy Forces at Syrian Airbase Amid Security Talks with ’Israel’
By Staff, Agencies
Six sources briefed on the matter told Reuters that the United States is preparing to station military personnel at an airbase in Damascus as part of efforts to finalize a security arrangement between Syria and "Israel."
If implemented, this would mark the first US military presence in Damascus, signaling a major shift in Syria’s geopolitical orientation following reports of the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad and the country’s ongoing realignment under transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa.
The move comes as Damascus simultaneously renegotiates older military agreements with Russia, after Moscow resumed flights to Hmeimim Air Base in Latakia following a six-month suspension.
Both sides are reassessing the future of Russian installations, including Hmeimim and the Tartus naval port, in light of Syria’s new political landscape.
The airbase is located at a strategic entry point to southern regions expected to form a buffer zone under a proposed “non-aggression” deal between Syria and "Israel," overseen by the Trump administration.
The development coincides with heightened "Israeli" military activity along the southern border, including multiple ground incursions in the Quneitra countryside. Monitoring groups reported 40 "Israeli" incursions into Quneitra and Daraa during
