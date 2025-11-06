Macron’s Mentor Calls Him ’Worst’ President, Warns of Far-Right Surge

By Staff, Agencies

Alain Minc, once a close supporter and advisor to Emmanuel Macron, has delivered a harsh critique of the French president’s second term, accusing him of deepening instability and empowering the far right ahead of the 2027 election.

Minc, a veteran political advisor and businessman who has served French presidents since François Mitterrand, described Macron as the “worst” leader of France’s Fifth Republic, citing narcissism, reckless decisions, and political denial as damaging French institutions and alienating both allies and the public.

Once a vocal champion, likening Macron to a gifted and lucky Napoleonic general, Minc now warns that the president has become a liability.

“Macron is leaving the country in a much worse state than when he took power,” Minc said, adding that France’s political landscape may now be permanently unstable.

He also criticized Macron for calling a snap election in 2024, which Minc views as catastrophic, and for surrounding himself with what he called “an incredibly mediocre team.” The two have not spoken since the election announcement.