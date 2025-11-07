Senate Blocks Move to Restrain Trump’s War Powers on Venezuela

By Staff, Agencies

The US Senate has blocked a Democratic-led resolution aimed at restricting President Donald Trump from launching military action against Venezuela without congressional authorization.

On Thursday, the measure—introduced by Senators Tim Kaine, Adam Schiff and Rand Paul—was defeated in a narrow 51-49 vote, with opposition largely along party lines. Only two Republicans, Paul and Lisa Murkowski, sided with Democrats in support of the resolution.

The proposal sought to reaffirm Congress’s constitutional authority over declarations of war, coming after Trump hinted at potential strikes on Venezuelan territory. “The Constitution is clear: no president can go to war without congressional approval,” Kaine said before the vote.

Despite repeated assurances from administration officials that the US has no plans for direct military intervention, Washington has escalated operations near Venezuela. Since early September, American forces have carried out at least sixteen strikes in the Pacific and southern Caribbean, killing more than 65 people.

Trump has defended the strikes as part of an anti-narcotics campaign, though Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused Washington of pursuing regime change and seizing Venezuela’s oil wealth. “These attacks have nothing to do with drugs—they are part of a campaign to overthrow our government,” Maduro said.

Earlier this month, Trump acknowledged authorizing CIA operations in the region, citing “security concerns” over drug trafficking and Venezuelan prisoners allegedly entering the US.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon continues to expand its naval presence under the banner of counter-narcotics enforcement, deploying warships and special forces close to Venezuelan waters.

Regional governments across Latin America have condemned the buildup, warning that Washington’s maneuvers resemble prelude operations for coercive regime change. Despite this, Trump has downplayed the likelihood of a full-scale war—while declaring that Maduro’s “days are numbered.”