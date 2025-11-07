Hamas Blasts ’Israel’ Over ’Al-Naqab’ Evacuations

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has strongly condemned a move by an "Israeli" far-right minister, who personally delivered demolition and evacuation orders to Palestinian Bedouin families in the "al-Naqab" region.

In a highly provocative move, extremist "Israeli" minister Itamar Ben-Gvir personally delivered demolition and evacuation orders to Bedouin families in the "al-Naqab" region, igniting widespread condemnation.

Hamas, in response, said on Thursday that Ben-Gvir’s brazen move is a clear example of the organized terrorism and arrogance pursued by the "Israeli" occupation entity.

Hamas called upon the broader community and local organizations to rally in solidarity with Bedouin residents in the Naqab and other areas impacted by these policies.

The movement added that "Israel’s" bullying of the civilian Bedouin communities, and threatening them with losing their homes, is another link in the chain of systematic abuse and racial discrimination by "Israel" against Palestinians.

It added that the move also proves that "Israel" is a sponsor of extremism and repression in all its forms.

Hamas further warned about the consequences of "Israel’s" continued repressive and fascist policies.

It urged the international community and rights groups to intervene immediately to deter the occupation entity from proceeding with its plans for demolition and displacement of Palestinians’ homes.

Meantime, "Israeli" occupation forces continue to demolish Palestinian homes in Gaza despite the truce between the fighting sides.

Since October 2023, "Israeli" airstrikes and shelling have devastated Gaza’s infrastructure, leaving Palestinians with severe shortages of food, water, and medicine; the Health Ministry reports over 68,875 martyrs, while more than 200 ceasefire violations have been recorded despite the US-brokered truce taking effect on October 10.