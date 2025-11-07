Three Dead in US Caribbean Suspected Drug Boat Strike

By Staff, Agencies

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth declared that US forces have carried out another strike on an alleged drug trafficking vessel in the Caribbean killing three people.

The incident adds to a growing number of maritime strikes conducted under the Trump administration’s counter-narcotics campaign, which has faced criticism over legality and transparency.

The US began targeting vessels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific in September, aiming to disrupt trafficking networks, though critics warn the strikes risk extrajudicial killings when those on board aren’t confirmed traffickers.

US forces have destroyed 18 vessels—including 17 boats and a semi-submersible—though Washington has yet to provide evidence linking them to drugs or security threats.

Families and local authorities say many killed were civilian fishers, and rights groups warn the strikes in international waters may violate international law.

Hegseth released footage of the latest strike on X, stating it targeted “a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization” and was carried out in international waters. However, as in earlier releases, a portion of the footage was obscured without explanation.

“To all narco-terrorists who threaten our homeland: if you want to stay alive, stop trafficking drugs. If you keep trafficking deadly drugs–we will kill you,” he wrote.

The Trump administration has admitted uncertainty about the identities of those killed in its undeclared war against alleged drug smugglers in the Caribbean and Pacific.

Trump officials told lawmakers Thursday that they do not know the identities of strike victims and lack evidence to detain or try any survivors, according to The Intercept.

Pentagon officials told lawmakers Thursday that the strikes are illegal under US and international law since the US is not at war with cartels, a view echoed by Rep. Sara Jacobs, who called the policy "murder."

Experts and members of Congress say the strikes are illegal extrajudicial killings, as the military cannot target civilians—even suspected criminals—unless they pose an imminent threat.