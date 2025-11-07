Iran: Muslim States Should Take Forceful Action Against ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, said Muslim countries “must use force” against the "Israeli" occupation entity and warned that diplomacy alone will not deter "Israeli" acts of aggression.

The comments came during a visit to Islamabad, where he met scholars and political figures at the Iranian embassy on Thursday.

Qalibaf praised Pakistan’s support during June’s 12-day US-"Israeli" aggression on Iran, saying their solidarity prompted him to make Pakistan his first foreign visit after the conflict.

“Muslim nations should use force against the Zionist [regime]; our power is our logic, but when there is no understanding, you must show force. This [regime] [Israel] does not understand any other language,” he said.

Providing details about Iran’s legitimate response to the aggression, Qalibaf noted that it was the US intervention that “rescued” "Israel".

“It was the United States that controlled and revived the command center with its advisers and commanders,” he said, pointing to the large-scale destruction of "Israeli" targets hit by Iranian missiles from some 2,000 kilometers away.

Without the US support, the entity would have sustained a “heavy defeat in less than seven days,” he added.

"Israel" has failed in its aim of erasing the name of Palestine, he said, adding, “Not only the Muslim countries, but the whole world is pushing for Palestinians’ rights.”

He urged Muslim countries to unite and act together. “We must, by coming closer to one another, create the conditions to destroy this [regime],” he said.

“With the support of the US, the Zionist [regime] is seeking to hit blows to the Muslim world and currently, it is bombing Lebanon, Syria and other Muslim countries.

“If they wage a war against Iran, they seek to prevent Iran from being independent and powerful; they want a weak Iran so as to disintegrate it. You see the same situation in Syria, Libya, and Lebanon,” he added.

Elsewhere in his comments, Qalibaf criticized Washington’s push for the so-called "Abraham Accords" ties, urging Muslim countries not to ally with "Israel".

“No Muslim country should allow itself to establish ties with the enemy of Islam and Muslims,” he stressed.

He slammed “imposed peace” deals and said they split the Muslim world into the side to be attacked and the side that must accept normalization. He portrayed those deals as part of a broader strategy to weaken independent Muslim states.

Qalibaf reiterated call for unity across the Muslim world. He said that if any Muslim state is attacked by "Israel", “all Muslims must confront it.”

He urged stronger cooperation in science, technology and education, adding that Muslim countries must be independent and powerful in many fields, especially high technology, to make up for centuries of backwardness.

Heading a parliamentary delegation, Qalibaf departed for Islamabad on Wednesday morning at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart, Ayaz Sadiq

As part of his programs in Islamabad, Qalibaf also met and held talks with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday.

During the meeting, Sharif reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Iran, saying both nations play an important role in promoting global peace and Muslim unity.

Welcoming Qalibaf, Sharif conveyed “warm greetings and respect” to Iran’s Islamic Revolution Leader His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian. “Pakistan and Iran, as two brotherly Muslim countries, share a firm commitment to global peace and the unity of the Muslim Ummah,” he said.

He described the relations between the two neighbors as “close and brotherly,” stressing that both countries believe in resolving global disputes “through peaceful means, dialogue, and diplomacy.”

The prime minister said both Iran and Pakistan “condemn state terrorism” and have consistently supported each other in the face of “unilateral aggression” against their sovereignty.

“Unfortunately, both our nations have been victims of terrorism,” he added, stressing that the two countries are “firmly united in their pursuit of peace, prosperity, and positive regional cooperation.”

Sharif emphasized that Iran and Pakistan are determined “to work together for the unity of the Islamic Ummah,” expressing Pakistan’s eagerness to expand cooperation in trade and economic development

Qalibaf thanked Pakistan for its “valuable and timely support” to Iran during the "Israeli" aggression, saying the Iranian people “deeply appreciate Pakistan’s solidarity.”

After the meeting, Qalibaf departed for Karachi, Pakistan’s economic hub.