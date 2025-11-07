FAA Air Traffic Cuts Force US Airlines to Cancel Flights

By Staff, Agencies

Major US airlines, including United, Southwest, and Delta, have begun canceling flights after the Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] ordered reductions in air traffic at 40 major airports, citing safety concerns linked to the ongoing government shutdown.

Regulators will cut traffic in “high-volume markets” by 4% from 6 a.m. ET Friday, likely causing thousands of cancellations; space launches will be restricted, but international routes are unaffected.

Delta said Thursday it would cancel 170 flights on Friday and fewer on Saturday, calling it a “lighter travel day.” Southwest plans to scrap 120 flights, while United expects to cut 4% of its operations from Friday through Sunday.

The FAA said the flight reductions aim to maintain safety standards as the federal shutdown drags into its 37th day, the longest in US history, with no breakthrough between Republicans and Democrats on the budget standoff.

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, the 4% cut could mean up to 1,800 flight cancellations and as many as 268,000 lost seats.

All three major airports serving the US capital, Dulles, Baltimore/Washington International, and Reagan National, will be affected, causing expected delays for lawmakers and travelers alike.

United CEO Scott Kirby said the FAA aims to ease system pressure for safety, and United will provide schedule updates to minimize disruption.

Delta said it would “operate the vast majority” of flights as planned, especially long-haul international routes, while offering flexible rebooking and cancellation options “without penalty".

The FAA’s traffic cut starts at 4% Friday and could reach 10%, with the Thanksgiving travel crunch heightening pressure on Congress to end the shutdown.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said unpaid air traffic controllers are under growing strain, warning Democrats could be blamed for any resulting “mass chaos.”

American Airlines said most travelers, especially on long-haul flights, won’t be affected, urged Congress to end the shutdown, and thanked unpaid federal workers.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford called the flight cuts “unprecedented” in his 35-year career, emphasizing they target high-pressure areas to maintain airspace safety, not light-travel locations.

US Travel Association chief Geoff Freeman warned the shutdown is disrupting travel and harming confidence in the US air travel system.

Aviation expert John Nance said the FAA is working to maintain safety but warned the nation faces a potential near-shutdown of airspace.

An AP analysis found 39 air traffic control facilities faced staffing limits Friday–Sunday, up from a pre-shutdown weekend average of 8.3 and a recent five-weekend average of 26.2.

An AP analysis found 39 air traffic control facilities faced staffing limits Friday–Sunday, well above the pre-shutdown average of 8.3 and triple the recent five-weekend average of 26.2.

The shutdown’s impact is already spilling into other areas: investigators said it may delay the probe into Tuesday’s UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville that killed 12 people.

“At a minimum, the shutdown will certainly slow down the investigation,” said transportation attorney Matt Stoddard.

“The National Transportation Safety Board must interact with other parts of government, and those responses will certainly be slowed,” Stoddard stressed.

The shutdown has delayed 2,100+ flights and caused up to 40% controller absenteeism, with airlines warning bookings could fall if it continues.

Duffy warned the shutdown could force partial airspace closures and restrict space launches and general aviation if it continues into next week.

The October 1 shutdown has impacted millions, closing services, delaying aid, and furloughing over 750,000 federal workers.