34th Arab National Conference in Beirut Reaffirms Resistance as Core Strategy Against ’Israeli’ Occupation

By Staff, Agencies

The 34th Arab National Conference (ANC) opened in Beirut on Friday with over 250 Arab political, cultural, and resistance figures declaring that resistance remains the central path to confronting "Israeli" occupation and expansionist agendas across Palestine and the region.

Ma‘an Bashour, President of the Arab National Forum, said resistance is not merely military but “a political, cultural, and social framework essential for restoring sovereignty.”

ANC Secretary General Hamdeen Sabahi emphasized the need to counter narratives of Arab defeat, asserting, “The nation has won, and the day of Palestine’s liberation is near.”

He rejected any calls to disarm the Resistance in Palestine or Lebanon, calling its weapons “the dignity of the nation.”

Speakers from Palestinian factions echoed unified resolve. Hamas’s Khalil al-Hayya described Operation Al-Aqsa Flood as a response to attempts to erase the Palestinian cause, while PIJ’s Ziyad al-Nakhalah said Gaza faced “an international coalition led by the United States” yet emerged united and steadfast.

Hezbollah’s Head of Arab and International Relations Amar al-Mousawi affirmed unwavering support for Gaza and denounced Western interference in Lebanon’s sovereignty, stressing that “the Resistance will shape the future from Palestine to Lebanon.”

Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi revealed that Yemen carried out 1,830 operations in solidarity with Gaza, including targeting 228 vessels linked to "Israel," forcing the closure of the port of Umm al-Rashrash.

Participants concluded that Arab unity and active resistance remain the cornerstone of confronting occupation and colonial designs.