Sheinbaum Rejects Possible US Military Operation in Mexico, Citing Sovereignty

By Staff, Agencies

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum firmly rejected once again the possibility of US military forces operating on Mexican soil under the pretext of fighting drug cartels, stressing that such an intervention would violate Mexico’s sovereignty.

Responding to an NBC News report that the Trump administration is exploring an “anti-cartel mission” inside Mexico, Sheinbaum said during her Thursday press conference, “There won’t be an intervention.”

She emphasized that Mexicans are united against any foreign interference, declaring that “no Mexican man or woman—except for a few exceptions—want an intervention.”

Sheinbaum reiterated that the fight against organized crime must remain a domestic issue, arguing that foreign military involvement would not address the roots of cartel influence and could further destabilize communities.

She also recalled having rejected an earlier US offer to deploy troops, insisting that Mexico’s sovereignty is inviolable.

According to NBC News, two current and two former US officials said Washington is in the early stages of planning a covert mission that could involve US special operations forces and CIA officers conducting drone strikes on alleged cartel targets under Title 50 authority, which governs covert intelligence activities.

While training for the mission has reportedly begun, officials stressed that no deployment is imminent and that discussions over its scope and authorization are still ongoing.