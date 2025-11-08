US Lifts Sanctions on Syria’s Al-Sharaa ahead of Visit

By Staff, Agencies

The US Treasury Department announced on Friday the removal of Syrian interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa and his interim Interior Minister Anas Khattab from its Specially Designated Global Terrorist sanctions list.

The State Department also released a statement citing work on countering narcotics, eliminating chemical weapons, and promoting regional security, which read, “These actions are being taken in recognition of the progress demonstrated by the Syrian leadership after the departure of [former President] Bashar al-Assad.”

According to a notice by the Office of Foreign Assets Control [OFAC], the names of both officials, along with several aliases used for al-Sharaa, were delisted following official procedures.

Britain also followed suit and lifted sanctions previously placed on al-Sharaa and Khattab on Friday.

The decision followed the UN Security Council's adoption of a resolution to also lift sanctions on both Syrian officials, signaling a notable shift in the international approach toward Syria’s transitional authorities.

This comes despite ongoing atrocities being carried out in Syria, including mass killings reportedly carried out by armed members affiliated with the Syrian security forces.

According to the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, approximately 1,400 men, women, and children were killed in March in coordinated massacres across the provinces of Latakia, Tartus, and Hama. Some of the killings were carried out by members of the interim government’s security forces. Similar massacres and human rights abuses were seen in Swayda.

The commission also raised serious alarm over external interference in Syria, calling on UN member states to take immediate action to prevent forced displacement and arbitrary detention of civilians.

In particular, the report highlighted the expansion of “Israeli” operations into southern Syria and the continuation of aerial strikes, which it said are contributing to instability and triggering population displacement.

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” occupation escalates its presence in southern Syria, conducting daily incursions, abductions, and violations with no official rejection.