IRG: Iran’s Response to ‘Israel’ Shattered All Enemy Calculations

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Brigadier General Naeini confirmed that the enemy’s assumptions during the 12-day imposed war were completely disrupted by national unity and the strength of Iran’s armed forces.

In his remarks, Naeini honored the memory of the martyrs of national power, highlighting the high knowledge and eloquence of the late IRG chief Major General Hossein Salami, noting that his speeches were always rich, deep, and impactful.

He said one indicator of defeat is when the aggressor requests a ceasefire, stressing, “In the 12-day imposed war, we were certainly victorious.”

In parallel, the IRG spokesman noted that the 12-day “Israeli” aggression against Iran was condemned by 120 countries, their governments, and state institutions. He emphasized that public resilience, economic and social endurance, unity between the people, government, and national institutions, and the strength of the armed forces played decisive roles in Iran’s victory.

Referring to the targeting of the IRIB headquarters during the conflict, Naeini highlighted the importance of psychological resilience in wartime. He said that despite damages to news sections and infrastructure after the “Israeli” strike, accurate reporting and media coverage continued without interruption.

Naeini underscored the key factors behind Iran’s success: divine assistance, the effective leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, national cohesion, accurate wartime narration, the “sacred unity” of all societal groups, and the steadfastness of the armed forces.