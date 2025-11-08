Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

IRG: Iran’s Response to ‘Israel’ Shattered All Enemy Calculations

IRG: Iran’s Response to ‘Israel’ Shattered All Enemy Calculations
folder_openIran access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Brigadier General Naeini confirmed that the enemy’s assumptions during the 12-day imposed war were completely disrupted by national unity and the strength of Iran’s armed forces.

In his remarks, Naeini honored the memory of the martyrs of national power, highlighting the high knowledge and eloquence of the late IRG chief Major General Hossein Salami, noting that his speeches were always rich, deep, and impactful.

He said one indicator of defeat is when the aggressor requests a ceasefire, stressing, “In the 12-day imposed war, we were certainly victorious.”

In parallel, the IRG spokesman noted that the 12-day “Israeli” aggression against Iran was condemned by 120 countries, their governments, and state institutions. He emphasized that public resilience, economic and social endurance, unity between the people, government, and national institutions, and the strength of the armed forces played decisive roles in Iran’s victory.

Referring to the targeting of the IRIB headquarters during the conflict, Naeini highlighted the importance of psychological resilience in wartime. He said that despite damages to news sections and infrastructure after the “Israeli” strike, accurate reporting and media coverage continued without interruption.

Naeini underscored the key factors behind Iran’s success: divine assistance, the effective leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, national cohesion, accurate wartime narration, the “sacred unity” of all societal groups, and the steadfastness of the armed forces.

Israel Iran UnitedStates IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG: Iran’s Response to ‘Israel’ Shattered All Enemy Calculations

IRG: Iran’s Response to ‘Israel’ Shattered All Enemy Calculations

8 hours ago
Iran: Muslim States Should Take Forceful Action Against ’Israel’

Iran: Muslim States Should Take Forceful Action Against ’Israel’

one day ago
Tehran Slams ’Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon

Tehran Slams ’Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon

one day ago
Araghchi: Iran’s Missile Capabilities Exceeds Pre-June Levels

Araghchi: Iran’s Missile Capabilities Exceeds Pre-June Levels

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 08-11-2025 Hour: 03:50 Beirut Timing

whatshot