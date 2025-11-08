Netanyahu Wanted By Turkey for Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

Turkey has issued arrest warrants for genocide against the “Israeli” prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and senior officials within his government.

Among 37 suspects listed were the “Israeli” war minister, Israel Katz, the so-called “national” security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and the army chief Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, said a statement from the Istanbul prosecutor’s office, which did not publish the complete list.

Turkey has accused the officials of “genocide and crimes against humanity” which “Israel” has perpetrated systematically in Gaza.

The statement also refers to the “Turkish-Palestinian friendship hospital”, built by Turkey in the Gaza Strip and bombed by “Israel” in March.

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” entity denounced the warrant as a “PR stunt”.

Gideon Saar, the entity's foreign minister, said on X: “‘Israel’ firmly rejects, with contempt, the latest PR stunt by the tyrant [president Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan.”

Turkey last year joined South Africa’s case accusing “Israel” of genocide at the international court of justice.