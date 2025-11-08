Iran Denounces US–“Israeli” Claims of Mexico Assassination Plot as “Big Lie”

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has forcefully dismissed accusations from the US and “Israel” alleging that Tehran plotted to assassinate the “Israeli” ambassador to Mexico, condemning the claim as a fabricated “big lie.”

In a statement posted on X on Friday, Iran’s Embassy in Mexico said the allegation was nothing more than a media-driven invention aimed at damaging the long-standing and friendly relations between Tehran and Mexico City.

“The accusation about an alleged attempt by Iran to assassinate the ambassador of the ‘Israeli’ entity in Mexico is a media fabrication, a big lie, whose objective is to damage the friendly and historical relations between both countries, which we categorically reject,” the embassy wrote.

The “Israeli” regime had claimed that Mexican authorities thwarted an attempt on the life of ambassador Einat Kranz Neiger, a claim Iran insists is part of a broader disinformation campaign.

Iran’s embassy emphasized that Tehran and Mexico share aligned interests and close cooperation:

“Iran and Mexico share identical interests. Mexico’s security and reputation are also Iran’s security and reputation. We will never betray the trust the Mexican government has placed in us,” it said.

“This is not the first time they have tried to damage Iran’s relations with other countries through fake news,” the embassy added.

Mexico, for its part, publicly denied any knowledge of such a plot. The country’s foreign ministry reaffirmed its commitment to open, consistent communication with all diplomatic missions. The security ministry also stressed that it cooperates respectfully with international security agencies, always within the bounds of Mexican sovereignty.