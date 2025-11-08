Resistance Axis Warns over Dangerous “Israeli” Escalation in Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has condemned “Israel’s” new wave of escalating aggression against Lebanon, reminding the international community and regional countries of their obligation to confront “Tel Aviv’s” warmongering, and hold the entity accountable and punish it.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Friday, one day after “Israeli” warplanes conducted a wave of airstrikes on the southern Lebanese towns of Kfar Dounin, Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, Ayta al-Jabal, Taybeh, and Tayr Debba, martyring at least one person and injuring nine others.

The ministry warned about the dangerous consequences of “Israel’s” impunity and the continuation of its belligerent and expansionist policies on regional peace and security.

“The Zionist entity’s attacks against Lebanon, which have martyred and wounded over a thousand innocent civilians since last year’s ceasefire and destroyed infrastructure and residential areas, are a blatant violation of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the independent country and amount to a heinous crime against international peace and security,” it added.

Tehran further cautioned that "These criminal attacks, which are undoubtedly planned and carried out with the United States’ full support and partnership, are yet another indication of the criminal, terrorist, and hegemonic nature of the Zionist entity. Their sole aim is to undermine Lebanon's sovereignty and security and to obstruct the country's reconstruction and development."

The ministry also condoled with Lebanon over the martyrdom of its citizens during the savage “Israeli” attacks.

It further emphasized Iran’s solidarity with the Lebanese government and people in the face of criminal “Israeli” acts of aggression, reaffirming that the Islamic republic supports Lebanon’s legitimate resistance and efforts towards safeguard own sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

A new wave of “Israeli” attacks has happened against Lebanon after the Hezbollah resistance movement rejected the proposal of disarmament as extortion.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun denounced the strikes as a “fully fledged crime” under international law.

“The more Lebanon expresses its openness to the path of peaceful negotiation to resolve outstanding issues with ‘Israel’, the more “Israel” intensifies its aggression against Lebanese sovereignty,” he wrote on X.

The “Israeli” aggression came hours after Hezbollah sent an open letter to the Lebanese nation and top three leaders saying that while it was committed to the 2024 ceasefire, it still had a “legitimate right” to resist the “Israeli” occupation.

The Hezbollah resistance movement rejects possible negotiations between Lebanon and “Israel”, warning that such dialogue only serves political and strategic objectives of the occupying entity and its supporters.

Additionally on Friday, Palestinian resistance groups, including Hamas, the Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Resistance Committees, condemned the “Israeli” air raids on Lebanon.

Ali Baraka, a senior Hamas official, expressed "full solidarity" with Lebanon and called for "closing ranks" to confront the aggression, urging the UN and Arab/Islamic nations to "assume their urgent responsibilities."

Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement asserted that the "laxity of the Lebanese government and its failure to respond" to repeated “Israeli” attacks "led to the enemy's audacity.”

Ansarullah's political bureau voiced Yemen's support for Lebanon's "people, army, and Islamic resistance," as well as the country’s right to confront “Israel”.