The Guardian: EU to Create Central Hub Against “Foreign Disinformation”

By Staff, Agencies

A leaked document obtained by The Guardian reveals that the European Union intends to set up a centralized center focused on identifying and responding to what it describes as foreign “disinformation.” Supporters say the initiative aims to protect information integrity, while critics argue it risks creating a formal mechanism for censorship within the EU.

According to the European Commission proposal, set to be published on November 12, the so-called Centre for Democratic Resilience will function as part of a broader “democracy shield” strategy, pitched by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of the 2024 European elections.

Participation in the center will be voluntary, and the Commission has welcomed “like-minded partners” outside the bloc, including the UK and countries seeking accession.

The draft accuses Russia of escalating “hybrid attacks” by disseminating false narratives, while also pointing to China as another threat – alleging that Beijing uses PR firms and social media influencers to advance its interests across Europe.

“By spreading deceitful narratives, sometimes including the manipulation and falsification of historical facts, they try to erode trust in democratic systems,” the Guardian cited the document as saying, though it provided little substantial evidence.

The Commission frames the move as a defensive response to foreign meddling, citing as one example the controversial cancellation of Romania’s 2024 presidential election.

However, Telegram founder Pavel Durov noted it was the EU, namely French intelligence, that pressured him to censor conservative content during elections in Romania and Moldova, condemning the bloc for waging “a crusade” against free speech.

The new center will add to the EU’s growing network of tools to monitor and moderate information, and is expected to work alongside supposedly “independent” fact-checkers and even coordinate with online influencers to promote content aligned with Brussels’ policies.

The proposal fits neatly into the wider enforcement framework of the EU’s Digital Services Act, which mandates the removal of “harmful content” and has drawn fierce criticism from free speech advocates.

Washington, once a partner in joint “disinformation” monitoring through the now-defunct Global Engagement Center, has since distanced itself from the EU’s regulatory push. The US State Department recently described the bloc’s initiatives as “Orwellian,” stating that “censorship is not freedom” and warning that such measures only serve to shield European leaders “from their own people.”

“If you’re running in fear of your own voters, there is nothing America can do for you,” US Vice President J.D. Vance told the Munich Security Conference in February, referring to the Romanian election. “If your democracy can be destroyed with a few hundred thousand dollars of digital advertising from a foreign country, then it wasn’t very strong to begin with.”