Our Forgotten Detainees: Abdallah Fahda — The Young Defender Taken Too Soon
Infographic by Abir Qanso
At just 22, Abdallah Khodr Fahda set aside his dreams, his work, and his engagement to answer a call the state itself had abandoned. With unwavering courage, he joined the frontlines to defend his land and people.
Captured on October 9, 2024, his fate—like that of so many others—remains unknown, his story left suspended between sacrifice and silence.
