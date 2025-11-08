Paris Protest Halts ’Israeli’ Orchestra Amid Gaza Genocide Outrage

By Staff, Agencies

Activists repeatedly disrupted the "Israeli" Philharmonic Orchestra’s performance in Paris, reflecting growing European protests against "Israeli" representation amid the ongoing Gaza massacre.

Following the protests Thursday evening at the event, French authorities made four arrests.

According to local reports, the concert was interrupted three times as demonstrators called attention to "Israeli" massacres in Gaza, which human rights experts have labeled as atrocities and a humanitarian crisis.

The Philharmonie de Paris condemned the disturbances, announcing plans to file a formal complaint. “Nothing can justify such actions,” the venue said, emphasizing the threat posed to public safety, staff, and performers.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez swiftly condemned the protest on X, calling it “unjustifiable", and praised police for their rapid intervention.

The arrested individuals, three women and one man, face “charges of violence, property damage, and organizing an unauthorized demonstration," according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

The disruptions have drawn attention to the debate over "Israeli" institutions abroad. The CGT Spectacle union criticized the concert as part of efforts to normalize “Israel’s” image internationally, amid mounting European pressure to hold “Israel” accountable for its genocide in Gaza.

Conductor Lahav Shani, who led the performance, has been at the center of similar controversy. In September, a Belgian festival withdrew his invitation after human rights advocates and artists protested his association with "Israeli" institutions, citing accountability for “Israel’s” actions in Gaza.

Observers say these cultural protests reflect a broader strategy by European activists to challenge “Israel’s” global narrative and draw attention to Palestinian suffering, signaling potential further disruptions at "Israeli"-linked events across the continent.

Earlier this week, BDS France joined forces with several organizations to call for the cancellation of a series of concerts by the “Israel” Philharmonic Orchestra [IPO], including a performance scheduled for November 6 at the Philharmonie de Paris.

The Paris concert, led by conductor Lahav Shani, featured “Israel’s” ‘national orchestra,’ which activists say promotes “Israel” propaganda abroad.

Since early 2024, both the International Court of Justice [ICJ] and the International Criminal Court [ICC] cite "Israeli" actions in Gaza as genocidal; protesters say concerts normalize the occupation.

Following Europe’s precedent, activists cite Belgium’s canceled Shani concert and urge Paris institutions to take similar responsibility amid protests over Gaza.

Activists also pointed to a double standard: in 2022, Paris canceled Russia’s Mariinsky Orchestra over Ukraine, yet allows “Israeli” performances amid Gaza attacks.

The Philharmonie de Paris defended the concert as purely artistic, but activists reject this, citing the orchestra’s role as "Israel’s" international representative.

Moreover, while the orchestra’s conductor, Lahav Shani, has claimed the "Israel" Philharmonic’s independence, the orchestra receives funding from the "Israeli" entity.

It is worth noting that BDS France and its partner organizations are calling for the cancellation of multiple concerts across Europe, including performances in Essen, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Cologne, Munich, and Rotterdam, as well as additional events at the Philharmonie de Paris in 2026.