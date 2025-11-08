Poll: Nearly 66% Of Young Americans Want to Leave The US

By Staff, Agencies

A new survey from the American Psychological Association [APA] reveals that nearly two-thirds of young Americans have thought about leaving the US, citing rising political divisions, economic instability, and social fragmentation as key factors.

The Stress in America 2025 survey, conducted by "The Harris Poll" between August 4 and 24 and involving over 3,000 adults, reveals deepening pessimism about the country’s future.

According to the findings, 63% of adults aged 18 to 34 said they had thought about relocating to another country “because of the state of the nation,” compared with 53% of parents who said the same.

Overall, 76% of respondents reported feeling more worried about the country’s future than before, while 62% said social division had become a significant source of stress.

The survey also showed that 54% of adults have felt isolated from others, underscoring a growing sense of disconnection across American society.

“Many young adults are facing a combination of financial stress, political division, and uncertainty about the future,” said Dr. Lynn Bufka, APA’s Head of Practice, as cited by Newsweek.

“They’ve come of age during a time marked by crises, a global pandemic, climate anxiety, and economic challenges,” Bufka added.

Bufka highlighted that early adulthood offers more mobility, noting that while considering leaving differs from acting on it, the fact that so many are contemplating it shows the depth of these stresses.

The APA report ties these attitudes to rising financial pressures, including high costs and the ongoing government shutdown affecting federal workers and families.

Katie McLaughlin, director of the Ballmer Institute, called the findings ‘concerning but not surprising,’ attributing youth depression and anxiety to ‘overwhelming stress’ and ‘social isolation.’

Both experts emphasized that rebuilding trust in institutions, strengthening social ties, and expanding opportunities for civic engagement are essential to reversing these trends.

Despite widespread concern, most young adults, 79%, according to the survey, still believe they can build a good life, even if it looks different from that of previous generations.

In recent years, rising costs, unaffordable housing, and student debt have driven more Americans to consider leaving the US for a better life abroad.

At the same time, political polarization, gun violence, healthcare insecurity, and climate concerns, along with a desire for better work-life balance, are driving many Americans to seek safety, affordability, and community abroad

