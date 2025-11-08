Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Iran: Araghchi Slams Netanyahu’s Claim of ’Israel’ As Regional Stabilizer

folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi strongly criticized the "Israeli" so-called prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent portrayal of the Zionist entity as a stabilizing force in the Middle East, describing "Israel" instead as a principal source of regional instability.

In a post on his X account on Friday, Araghchi listed the "Israeli" entity’s record of occupation, apartheid, and military aggression to counter Netanyahu’s remarks

The top Iranian diplomat underscored that "Israel" accused of genocide and war crimes could not credibly claim to ensure security, saying the Zionist entity’s actions over the past year have exacerbated tensions and conflicts across the region.

Araghchi condemned Netanyahu’s portrayal of "Israel" as the “anchor of security in the Middle East,” stating, “This so-called anchor is wanted for genocide and war crimes, imposes apartheid on 7.5 million Palestinians, has bombed seven countries in the past year, and continues to occupy Palestinian, Lebanese, and Syrian territories.”

"Israel" is the source of instability in our region,” Araghchi asserted in his post, highlighting the destructive role "Israel" plays in exacerbating conflict and unrest across the Middle East.

Israel Iran zionist entity abbas araghchi middleeast IsraeliOccupation

