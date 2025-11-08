Judge Rules Trump Illegally Ordered National Guard Deployment to Portland

By Staff, Agencies

A federal judge has ruled that US President Donald Trump illegally ordered the National Guard into Portland, delivering a significant legal setback to the former president and blocking his attempt to use military force against domestic protests.

The ruling marks the first time a court has permanently halted Trump’s efforts to deploy federal troops to suppress demonstrations, and it could complicate his push to authorize similar deployments in Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington DC.

Judge Karin Immergut issued the decision on Friday, replacing her earlier temporary order that prevented the Portland deployment from taking effect. Trump had justified sending troops by describing Portland as “war ravaged,” alleging nightly attacks on immigration enforcement facilities by “Antifa” and “crazy people” attempting to burn federal buildings.

The Justice Department insisted that federal agents in Portland required military assistance because they were “unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the United States.” But Oregon officials countered that while isolated incidents had occurred near the city’s ICE facility, they were limited in scope and manageable by local and federal law enforcement, according to NBC News.

In her ruling, Judge Immergut rejected the administration’s argument that the protests constituted an insurrection or rebellion. Her decision is expected to be appealed, potentially setting up a Supreme Court showdown.

The White House responded quickly. Spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said: “President Trump will not turn a blind eye to the lawlessness plaguing American cities and we expect to be vindicated by a higher court.”

The Oregon Attorney General’s Office did not immediately comment.

Trump’s deployment order represented a rare break with long-standing norms against using military forces on US soil. He issued the directive in late September, prompting immediate lawsuits from the City of Portland and the Oregon Attorney General’s Office, which accused the administration of exaggerating sporadic unrest to justify troop involvement.

Although the National Guard remains on standby, they have not taken up positions in the city.