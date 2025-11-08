US to Boycott G20 Summit in South Africa as Trump Cites “White Genocide” Claims

By Staff, Agencies

President Donald Trump announced that no US government official will attend the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa, citing what he described as ongoing “human rights abuses” against white Afrikaners.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called it “a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa,” alleging that Afrikaners are being “killed and slaughtered” and that their farms are being “illegally confiscated.” South Africa has repeatedly rejected such claims, saying there is no campaign of racial persecution in the country.

Trump added that Washington would boycott the summit “as long as these human rights abuses continue,” and signaled he looks forward to hosting the 2026 G20 in Miami, Florida.

The move comes after Trump last month set a historic low cap on refugee admissions, announcing a policy that prioritizes white Afrikaners seeking entry into the US. Vice President JD Vance — previously expected to attend the November 22–23 gathering in Johannesburg — will no longer be going, according to a source familiar with the decision.

South Africa’s foreign ministry has not yet commented on the boycott. The decision adds to a series of clashes between Washington and Pretoria over issues ranging from South Africa’s land policy to its ongoing case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

Earlier this year, Secretary of State Marco Rubio also boycotted a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting hosted by South Africa, which currently holds the G20 presidency until November 2025.

The US is scheduled to assume the presidency from South Africa following the summit.