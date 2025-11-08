“Israeli” Strikes Shatter Lebanon Ceasefire, Leave Multiple Casualties in Bint Jbeil and Baraachit

By Staff, Agencies

Seven people were wounded on Saturday after an “Israeli” drone fired two guided missiles at a vehicle near Martyr Salah Ghandour Hospital in the southern Lebanese city of Bint Jbeil, in yet another violation of the November 2024 ceasefire.

Lebanon’s National News Agency [NNA] reported that the strike targeted a car in the heart of the city, marking the latest in a series of attacks that have intensified across southern Lebanon in recent weeks. The escalation comes as “Israeli” forces continue near-daily raids despite the truce.

Additional “Israeli” attacks were recorded the same day. A drone targeted a vehicle between the Jneim area, east of Shebaa, and Rashaya Al-Wadi, while another dropped a sound bomb over the Al-Kasayer neighborhood in Meis Al-Jabal. An “Israeli” air raid also struck the town of Baraachit, resulting in one martyr and four wounded, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry Emergency Operations Center.

The renewed aggression follows Thursday’s surge of “Israeli” air raids on multiple southern towns. Since the ceasefire took effect on November 27, 2024 — imposed on “Israel” after its battlefield losses and failure to achieve its stated objectives — the occupation forces have maintained positions inside Lebanon and continued shelling areas in the south, east and Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Lebanese government data shows that since the truce, more than 300 people have been martyred and over 650 wounded, including women and children, in ongoing “Israeli” attacks.