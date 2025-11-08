Ireland Moves Toward UEFA Push to Suspend “Israel” from European Football

By Staff, Agencies

Ireland’s Football Association [FAI] is preparing to vote on whether to formally ask UEFA to suspend “Israel” from all European competitions, following a request from Bohemian FC, one of the country’s leading clubs.

Bohemian FC argues that the “Israeli” Football Association [IFA] has violated two core UEFA principles: operating clubs inside occupied Palestinian territories without approval, and failing to uphold effective anti-racism standards. “These are very serious breaches, important rules that are being ignored,” said Daniel Lambert, the club’s COO, expressing hope that other Irish clubs would support the motion.

The FAI confirmed that the vote will take place.

UEFA previously considered holding a vote in early October on whether to suspend “Israel” over its actions in Gaza, but the process stalled after a US-brokered ceasefire with Hamas was announced on October 10.

Pressure on global football bodies has been mounting. On September 23, the UN Human Rights Office [OHCHR] urged FIFA and UEFA to suspend “Israel,” citing a UN Commission of Inquiry report accusing the entity of committing genocide in Gaza since October 7, 2023, martyring more than 68,500 Palestinians and injuring about 170,000—mostly women and children.

“Sporting bodies must not turn a blind eye to grave human rights violations,” OHCHR said, insisting that FIFA and UEFA must stop providing assistance that helps sustain the situation in Gaza and other occupied territories.

The Turkish Football Federation [TFF] and the Norwegian Football Federation [NFF] also called for “Israel’s” suspension shortly afterward.

If the FAI votes to submit the motion, UEFA will face renewed pressure to act—a vote that could ultimately result in “Israel’s” removal from European football.

Ireland’s government has been one of the EU’s strongest critics of “Israel’s” war on Gaza, having recognized a Palestinian state last year and pursued policies to restrict trade with settlements in occupied territories.