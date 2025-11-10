Yemen Warns It Will Return to the Battlefield if the “Israeli” Entity Resumes War in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s military leadership has warned it will resume offensive operations if the “Israeli” entity restarts its assault on Gaza.

Brigadier General Youssef Hassan Al-Madani, chief of staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces, told fighters of the al-Qassam Brigades on Sunday that Yemeni forces would “return to the battlefield” and carry out military operations should the war be renewed. “We will keep our promise and stand by you, no matter what the cost,” he said.

The statement echoed remarks by Ansarullah leader Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, who told supporters this week that Yemen emerged from the previous round of confrontation “stronger than ever” and is preparing for a possible new phase of hostilities with the “Israeli” entity.

Sayyed Al-Houthi called for continued readiness and warned that any violation of the ceasefire would be met with a decisive response.

Since October 2023, Yemen’s forces have conducted multiple actions in solidarity with Gaza, including strikes against targets in the occupied Palestinian territories and operations against ships bound for ports serving the “Israeli” entity.

Yemen also says it has enforced a maritime campaign intended to disrupt deliveries of military supplies and to undermine the entity’s trade routes.

With a fragile ceasefire currently in place between Hamas and the “Israeli” entity, Sanaa’s latest warnings underline the regional risks of any renewed escalation.

Yemeni officials say any resumption of hostilities in Gaza would draw them back into active operations, promising a “more severe and decisive” response if the ceasefire is broken.